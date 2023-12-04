Minshew completed 26 of 42 passes for 312 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 31-28 overtime win over the Titans.

Minshew lost a fumble near the Tennessee goal line late in the second quarter, but he played a clean game otherwise. He delivered long completions of 55, 46 and 36 yards -- the final of which was a touchdown to Alec Pierce -- to top 300 passing yards for the third time on the campaign. Minshew also connected with Michael Pittman on a four-yard score to clinch the overtime victory, marking the first time that he managed multiple passing touchdowns since Week 8.