Minshew completed 18 of 28 passes for 194 yards, no touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 10-6 win over New England.

The Colts were able to rely heavily on Jonathan Taylor to escape with the win, as he carried the ball 23 times compared to Minshew's 28 pass attempts. Despite the limited volume, Minshew made plays when needed, including a 28-yard completion to Josh Downs to help clinch the victory. While he's helped the Colts to wins, Minshew now has one or fewer touchdowns in four of the six games he's started.