With Anthony Richardson (concussion) ruled out for Week 3, Minshew will start Sunday against the Ravens, Kevin Bowen of the Colts' official site reports.

After Richardson was injured on his 18th snap against the Texans in Week 2, Minshew came on in relief and completed a crisp 19 of 25 passes (76 percent) for 171 yards and one touchdown, guiding the Colts across the finish line for the victory. Week 3 presents a much tougher task on the road in Baltimore. Minshew is one of the league's most capable backups, but the Ravens' defense is a recommended fantasy play.