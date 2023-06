Avery (abdomen) has agreed to terms with the Colts on Thursday, Nate Atkins of The Indianapolis Star reports.

After missing the final four games of the 2022 NFL season with an abdomen injury, Avery must be healthy once again due to his signing. Throughout his five-year career, the veteran defensive end has tallied 106 tackles and 8.5 sacks, while also being an experienced special teamer.