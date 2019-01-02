Grissom signed a contract with the Colts on Tuesday.

Grissom started the season with the Patriots, who drafted him in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft. The 26-year-old suited up in four games this year, making just one tackle in a majority special-teams role. Grissom was brought in for depth since starting defensive ends Jabaal Sheard and Tyquan Lewis are both battling knee injuries.

More News
Our Latest Stories