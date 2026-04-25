The Colts selected Gumbs in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 156th overall.

Gumbs (6-foot-4, 245 pounds) spent time transitioning between multiple positions early in his career at Northern Illinois, including wide receiver and tight end, before settling in as an edge rusher in 2023 and then transferring to Florida in 2024 and starting one-and-half seasons. As a rookie, the 23-year-old will be a solid candidate to carve out a rotational role in Indianapolis' deep pass rush corps that includes Laiatu Latu, JT Tuimoloau, Michael Clemons and Arden Key, as well as defensive tackles DeForest Buckner (neck) and Grover Stewart.