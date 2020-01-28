Play

Odum recorded 37 tackles and two forced fumbles over 16 games in 2019.

Odum worked in a reserve role and averaged 18 defensive snaps per game, but he also logged a healthy dose of special teams. The 26-year-old safety has a chance to earn a starting role in 2020 if Clayton Geathers walks in free agency, but the Colts could bring in additional competition through the draft or free agency.

