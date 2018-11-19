Colts' George Odum: Draws start Sunday
Odum started at safety in Sunday's win over Tennessee, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.
Odum hadn't seen more than nine defensive snaps in a game this season before he started and playing 100 percent of the Colts' defensive snaps Sunday. He played well, posting a season-high six tackles (four solo) as Indianapolis held the Titans to just 10 points. Malik Hooker (hip) will figure to start again once healthy, but Odum could begin to see some more snaps as a backup following his performance Sunday.
