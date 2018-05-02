Colts' George Odum: Inks contract with Indy

Odum signed with the Colts as an undrafted rookie Tuesday, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News reports.

Odum won FCS All-American honors in 2017 when he compiiled 120 tackles -- eight for a loss -- and four sacks while playing for Central Arkansas. He was listed as a linebacker in college, but he played a hybrid style that shifted him to safety most times. This may be his best bet at making the squad since Odum stands at 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds -- quite undersized for a linebacker. Expect him to look for a roster spot via special teams.