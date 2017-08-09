Play

Winn Eric Allen of the Jets' official site with the Colts on Wednesday.

Even if he makes the team, Winn figures to at best serve as a depth running back for Indianapolis. Winn's best playing days in 2014 and 2015 with Detroit when he appeared in 19 games.

