Pratt recorded 10 tackles (five solo) in the Colts' loss to the Seahawks on Sunday.

Since making his debut with the Colts in Week 6, Pratt has played 80 percent of the defensive snaps and has piled up 83 tackles (46 solo), five pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble across nine games, all starts.

