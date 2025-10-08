Pratt signed a one-year deal with the Colts on Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Pratt signed a one-year deal with the Raiders this past offseason but played just four games before being released Monday. He's since found a new home in Indianapolis, reuniting with Lou Anarumo, who served as the Bengals' defensive coordinator during Pratt's time in Cincinnati. Over those four contests this season, the veteran linebacker tallied 25 total tackles and two passes defended. Now with the Colts, Pratt is likely to play a reserve role in the team's inside-linebacker corps during the Week 6 matchup against the Cardinals.