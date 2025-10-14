Pratt tallied 11 tackles (eight solo) in Sunday's 31-27 Week 6 win over Arizona.

Pratt was signed by Indianapolis last Wednesday and immediately took on a major role, starting at linebacker and logging 79 percent of the Colts' defensive snaps. He finished the victory as the team's leading tackler, posting his highest mark since Week 13 of last year. Austin Ajiake saw his defensive snap count drop dramatically with Pratt in the fold Sunday.