Pratt logged six tackles (two solo), one pass defense and a fumble recovery during the Colts' 36-19 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday.

Pratt finished with the second-most tackles on the team behind Zaire Franklin (seven). Pratt scooped up a Bhayshul Tuten fumble late in the second quarter to set the Colts offense up at midfield, though Indianapolis ended up turning the ball over on downs four plays later. Since signing with the Colts in early October, Pratt has accumulated 73 tackles (41 solo), five pass defenses, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries across eight regular-season games.