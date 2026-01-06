Pratt made five tackles (two solo) during Sunday's 38-30 season-finale loss to the Texans.

Pratt began the 2025 campaign with Las Vegas, where he totaled 25 tackles (10 solo) and two passes defensed before being cut. He quickly linked up with Indianapolis, logging another 12 regular-season appearances and compiling 101 tackles (57 solo), four passes defensed (including one interception), plus one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. The veteran linebacker is slated to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.