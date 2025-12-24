default-cbs-image
Pratt totaled six tackles (four solo) during Indianapolis' loss to the 49ers on Monday.

Pratt matched Nick Cross for the second-most tackles on the team behind Camryn Bynum's seven (five solo). The 2019 third-round pick has gotten off to a strong start since signing with the Colts midseason, compiling 89 tackles (50 solo) across just 10 games played.

