Colts' Germaine Pratt: Tallies six stops Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pratt totaled six tackles (four solo) during Indianapolis' loss to the 49ers on Monday.
Pratt matched Nick Cross for the second-most tackles on the team behind Camryn Bynum's seven (five solo). The 2019 third-round pick has gotten off to a strong start since signing with the Colts midseason, compiling 89 tackles (50 solo) across just 10 games played.
More News
-
Colts' Germaine Pratt: Double-digit tackles in Week 15•
-
Colts' Germaine Pratt: Scoops fumble in Week 14 loss•
-
Colts' Germaine Pratt: Has 20 tackles in loss•
-
Colts' Germaine Pratt: Totals seven stops Sunday•
-
Colts' Germaine Pratt: Eight tackles in win•
-
Colts' Germaine Pratt: Solid outing in win•