Colts' Gerri Green: Goes to Indy
The Colts selected Green in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 199th overall.
Green regressed following a 2017 campaign in which he recorded 38 tackles, 11 tackles for a loss and five sacks, registering just 31 tackles, 6.5 for a loss and 3.5 sacks in his senior campaign. The edge rusher certainly seems athletic enough to do damage, posting a 4.63 40-yard dash and 35-inch vertical jump at the Combine, but he'll probably need some time to hone his pass-rushing skills in order to make an impact at the NFL level.
