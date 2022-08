The Colts acquired Stuard and a 2023 seventh-round pick from the Buccaneers in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round pick Tuesday, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.

Stuard was a potential cut candidate in Tampa Bay, but his ability to contribute on special teams will be helpful in Indianapolis. The second-year pro also stands to handle a depth role in the Colts' deep linebacker corps.