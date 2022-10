Stuard (pectoral) has been ruled out for the Colts' Week 8 contest against the Commanders, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Stuard was forced to exit the Colts' Week 7 loss to the Titans early with a pectoral issue and he will now be forced to miss at least one contest while nursing the injury. In his absence, Jojo Domann could see a slight uptick in usage.