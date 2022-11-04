site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Colts' Grant Stuard: Remains out for Week 9
Stuard (pectoral) has been ruled out for Week 9 versus the Patriots, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.
Stuard will miss a second consecutive contest after he suffered a pectoral injury in Week 7 against Tennessee. E.J Speed is a candidate for an increased workload with Stuard unavailable.
