Stewart was reinstated from the reserve/suspended list Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Stewart served all six games of the suspension he was dealt ahead of Week 7 for violating the league's PED policy, and now he's set to return to action. He figures to step back into a starting role in Week 14 at Cincinnati.
