Stewart (knee) returned to Sunday's game against the Panthers, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.

Stewart exited the game with the knee injury in the second quarter, but quickly made his return to the field. Now cleared to play, he's expected to resume his starting role across the team's defensive line.

