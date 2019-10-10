Stewart registered two solo tackles and a sack in Sunday's 19-13 win over the Chiefs.

The Colts deployed Stewart for 43 of a possible 61 defensive snaps (70 percent), and he finished ahead of Margus Hunt (25 percent) for the second straight week. Stewart's usage paid dividends as well, as he took down Patrick Mahomes in the fourth quarter to help hold onto the lead. Stewart appears to be creeping into a starting role on defense, although the IDP upside is low with just two tackles over the last three games.

