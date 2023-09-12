Stewart had five total tackles and a tackle for loss in Sunday's loss to Jacksonville.
Stewart had two QB hurries and a QB hit as well, according to Pro Football Focus, as he was effective in the pass rush. He's an interior lineman who had mostly been thought of as a run stuffer (four sacks last season), so it's worth watching.
