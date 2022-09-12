Stewart had five total tackles, a QB hit and two tackles for a loss in Sunday's tie at Houston.
Steward was stout in run defense with four stops. Stewart is a key run suffer in Indy's defense, but doesn't contribute much in the pass rush with just 4.5 sacks in the past three seasons.
