Colts' Grover Stewart: Generates three sacks in 2019
Stewart recorded 30 tackles and three sacks over 16 games in 2019.
Stewart started 13 games in his third pro season, and he achieved career highs in both tackles and sacks. He didn't post a sack over his first two years in the league, and he only notched one quarterback pressure in 2018 compared to 10 this season. Stewart's heading into the final year of his contract, and he's in line for starting duties again in 2020.
