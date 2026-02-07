Stewart recorded 55 tackles (23 solo) including 0.5 sacks, four passes defensed including an interception and a forced fumble in 17 games with Indianapolis in 2025.

Stewart played a similar number of defensive snaps in 2025 (680) compared to 2024 (661), but his per-snap production declined - he posted 19 fewer tackles and three fewer sacks in the most recent campaign. He turned 32 in October, and age could explain the perceived decline in his effectiveness, but he still ended up leading Colts defensive tackles in snaps. Entering the final year of his contract with Indianapolis, he should again play a major role as a run stopper in 2026.