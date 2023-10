The NFL suspended Stewart six games for violating the league's PEDs policy, Ben Arthur of FoxSports.com reports.

Stewart won't be eligible to play again until Week 14 against the Bengals. It's a huge blow to the interior of Indianapolis' defensive line, as Stewart has started all six games and played 60 percent of the snaps, recording 20 tackles (13 solo) and two tackles for loss. The Colts have a Week 7 date with Jerome Ford and Kareem Hunt on tap.