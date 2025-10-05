Colts' Grover Stewart: Leaves game with bicep injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stewart (biceps) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Raiders, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.
Stewart suffered the injury in the third quarter and went to the sidelines to be evaluated by medical staff. Even if he is cleared to return, the Colts could play it conservatively by leaving the 2017 fourth-rounder out of the game due to their large lead. Neville Gallimore and Adetomiwa Adebawore are slated to see more snaps at defensive tackle for as long as Stewart is out of the game.
