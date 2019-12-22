Play

Stewart (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Panthers, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

It's unclear how Stewart picked up the injury, but he was forced to exit the contest in the second quarter. With Stewart sidelined, the only healthy defensive tackles on the roster currently are Margus Hunt, Tyquan Lewis and Trevon Coley.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends