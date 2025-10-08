Colts' Grover Stewart: Looking good for Week 6
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stewart (biceps) was a full participant at practice Wednesday.
Stewart left Sunday's win versus the Raiders in the third quarter after suffering an injury to his bicep, but it doesn't look like it will threaten his availability in Week 6. He should start Sunday against a Cardinals team that likes to drop back to pass.
More News
-
Colts' Grover Stewart: Leaves game with bicep injury•
-
Colts' Grover Stewart: Two tackles in season opener•
-
Colts' Grover Stewart: Notches career-high 74 tackles•
-
Colts' Grover Stewart: Solid performance in loss•
-
Colts' Grover Stewart: Registers eight stops•
-
Colts' Grover Stewart: Gets after QB in loss•