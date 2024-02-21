Stewart racked up 41 tackles (23 solo) and 0.5 sacks across 11 regular-season games with the Colts in 2023.

Stewart missed six games due to a suspension for violating the NFL's PED policy, but he otherwise started all 11 games he suited up for with Indianapolis. The veteran's numbers dipped from his 70-tackle, 4.0-sack season in 2022, but the quality of his play on the field remained steady. Stewart is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, though the Colts could be motivated to re-sign him.