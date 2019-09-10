Colts' Grover Stewart: Plays just 13 snaps Sunday
Stewart had just one tackle and played 13 snaps on defense in Sunday's loss at the Chargers.
Stewart will work in a reserve role and doesn't look to be a big part of the defensive line rotation.
