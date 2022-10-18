Stewart recorded five tackles (four solo) and one sack during Sunday's 34-27 win over the Jaguars.
Stewart's second sack of the season went for a zero-yard loss on a first-and-10 play in the second quarter. Across six appearances, the veteran defensive tackle has notched 23 stops and two sacks while playing the majority of the Colts' defensive snaps.
