Stewart (head) was cleared to return to Sunday's game against the Falcons, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.

Stewart was taken to the locker room early in the third quarter to be evaluated for a possible concussion, but he managed to clear tests from medical staff and was back on the field for the Colts at the end of the same frame. Stewart and Neville Gallimore will continue to operate as the Colts' two main defensive tackles due to the absence of DeForest Buckner (neck - IR).