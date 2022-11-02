Stewart recorded seven tackles (six solo) and a pass defended in Sunday's 17-16 defeat against the Commanders.
Stewart notched his second-most tackles in a game this year after logging a season-high 12 stops against Tennessee in Week 7. The 29-year-old defensive tackle is now just 11 tackles shy of setting a near career high with nine more contests left to play this season.
More News
-
Colts' Grover Stewart: Team-high 12 stops•
-
Colts' Grover Stewart: Records second sack of season•
-
Colts' Grover Stewart: Five tackles in season opener•
-
Colts' Grover Stewart: Active for Saturday•
-
Colts' Grover Stewart: Listed as questionable for Saturday•
-
Colts' Grover Stewart: Four tackles Sunday•