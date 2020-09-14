site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Colts' Grover Stewart: Starts at nose tackle
RotoWire Staff
Stewart started at nose tackle and had four tackles and 0.5 tacks for a loss in Sunday's loss at Jacksonville.
Stewart has just three career sacks, as he's a run stuffer in the Indy defense.
