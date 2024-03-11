The Colts agreed to re-sign Stewart on Tuesday to a three-year, $39 million deal, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Stewart has played in Indianapolis since being drafted by the team in 2017. He missed six games in 2023 due to a suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drugs policy, but otherwise started all 11 of Colts' games en route to 41 tackles (23 solo) and 0.5 sacks. The 30-year-old has proven durability by missing just two games across the six seasons prior. He projects to again start next to DeForest Buckner on the interior defensive line in 2024.