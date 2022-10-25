Stewart tallied 12 tackles (seven solo) during a 19-10 loss to the Titans on Sunday.
Stewart logged a season high in tackles while playing 44 of the Colts' 59 defensive snaps Week 7. The veteran defensive tackle also combined for 11 stops of running back Derrick Henry on Sunday. Over seven games, Stewart has recorded 35 tackles, two sacks and one pass defended on 287 defensive snaps this season.
