Colts' Hassan Ridgeway: Back at practice
Ridgeway (calf) returned to practice Monday, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.
Ridgeway had been sidelined since hurting his calf in Week 2. The 2016 fourth-rounder likely has good odds of making it back for this weekend's game against the Jets considering how early in the week Ridgeway was able to return to the field.
More News
-
Colts' Hassan Ridgeway: Ruled out for Thursday's game•
-
Colts' Hassan Ridgeway: Won't return Week 4•
-
Colts' Hassan Ridgeway: Out for Week 3•
-
Colts' Hassan Ridgeway: Leaves game with calf injury, won't return•
-
Colts' Hassan Ridgeway: Doubles career sack total•
-
Colts' Hassan Ridgeway: Sheds injury designation•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Week 6 Fantasy waiver wire pickups
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe in Carson and Davis?
Running back committees have become our reality in Fantasy Football. Heath Cummings dissects...
-
Week 5 reactions, Week 6 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's game, while keeping an eye...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 5? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...