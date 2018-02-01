Colts' Hassan Ridgeway: Doubles career sack total
Ridgeway had 14 tackles (five solo), three sacks and a safety in 13 games for the Colts in 2017.
Ridgeway doubled his total of 1.5 sacks from his rookie season, but is typically featured as a lane blocker on the interior of the Colts defense. The 2016 fourth-round pick is likely to serve a similar role with Indianapolis for the 2018 season.
