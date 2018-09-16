Colts' Hassan Ridgeway: Leaves game with calf injury, won't return
Ridgeway left Sunday's game with a calf injury and Stephen Holder of The Athletic, Stephen Holder of The Athletic reports.
We'll have to wait until the conclusion of the game to find out more of the specifics regarding Ridgeway's calf issue. How the big fella holds up in practice could dictate his availability for the team's Week 3 contest. In the meantime, Grover Stewart could be asked to help the temporary void.
