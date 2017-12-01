Head coach Chuck Pagano said Ridgeway (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

Ridgeway hasn't played much on defense this season, but he has two sacks and has proved to be a strong depth asset on the Colts' defensive front. Joey Mbu will fill in as the top backup defensive end for the time being.

