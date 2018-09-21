Colts' Hassan Ridgeway: Out for Week 3
Ridgeway (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.
Ridgeway was forced to exit last Sunday's game against the Redskins with a calf injury and did not return. Ridgeway did not practice all week, so it looks like the injury could be a fairly serious one, but he remains without a clear recovery timetable.
More News
-
Colts' Hassan Ridgeway: Leaves game with calf injury, won't return•
-
Colts' Hassan Ridgeway: Doubles career sack total•
-
Colts' Hassan Ridgeway: Sheds injury designation•
-
Colts' Hassan Ridgeway: Out for Sunday's game•
-
Colts' Hassan Ridgeway: Will not play against Titans•
-
Colts' Hassan Ridgeway: Logs sack in Sunday's loss•
