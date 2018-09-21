Ridgeway (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Ridgeway was forced to exit last Sunday's game against the Redskins with a calf injury and did not return. Ridgeway did not practice all week, so it looks like the injury could be a fairly serious one, but he remains without a clear recovery timetable.

