Colts' Hassan Ridgeway: Returns in full Wednesday
Ridgeway (calf) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice.
Ridgeway suffered the calf injury Week 2 and has missed the last three games. The 23-year-old appears on track to suit up for Sunday's game against the Jets, and should return to his usual role as a rotational defensive tackle.
