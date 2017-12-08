Ridgeway (shoulder) was a full participant at Friday's practice and will play in Sunday's game against the Bills.

Ridgeway logged a pair of limited practice sessions on Wednesday and Thursday, but returned to full activity on Friday as he secured his availability for Week 14 barring any setbacks. He's slated to provide depth at defensive end in his return from a two-game absence.

