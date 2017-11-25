Colts' Hassan Ridgeway: Will not play against Titans
The Colts have ruled out Ridgeway (shoulder) for its Week 12 tilt against the Titans.
Ridgeway was unable to participate in practice throughout the week, so his absence comes as no surprise. It will be the first game missed for the 23-year-old defensive tackle. As a result, Joey Mbu figures to see an increased workload providing depth at defensive end.
