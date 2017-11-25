The Colts have ruled out Ridgeway (shoulder) for its Week 12 tilt against the Titans.

Ridgeway was unable to participate in practice throughout the week, so his absence comes as no surprise. It will be the first game missed for the 23-year-old defensive tackle. As a result, Joey Mbu figures to see an increased workload providing depth at defensive end.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop