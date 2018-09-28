Colts' Hassan Ridgeway: Won't return Week 4
Ridgeway (calf) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Texans, Mike Wells of ESPN.com reports.
Ridgeway continues to nurse a calf injury suffered during Indianapolis' Week 2 tilt against the Redskins. The depth defensive tackle remains without a clear timetable, and Jihad Ward should see increased rotational snaps until Ridgeway returns to the field.
