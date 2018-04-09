Colts' Henry Anderson: Cleared for offseason work
Anderson (throat) has been cleared to participate in offseason workouts, Zak Keefer of the Indy Star reports.
Anderson sustained a laryngeal fracture in Week 9 of last season and spent the remainder of the campaign on injured reserve. Now healthy and ready to go, Anderson should be available for the start of the Colts' offseason program that kicked off Monday. However, with new defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus switching the team's base defense from a 3-4 to a 4-3 front, Anderson's role for the 2018 season isn't certain. According to Mike Chappell of Fox News 59, Anderson expects to remain at defensive end on early downs but envisions himself moving to the interior on passing downs.
