Anderson had seven tackles, a sack, three tackles for a loss and blocked a field-goal attempt in Sunday's loss at Cincinnati. He's been more of a focus on the defensive line with the coaching staff moving him around to exploit matchups, the Indianapolis Star reports.

Anderson has two sacks and appears to have some upside in the pass rush. He's showing the promise he had as a 2015 first-round draft pick before a knee injury that limited him the past two years.